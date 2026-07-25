Help Sierra get back on her feet

Hiya, I’m Sierra I’m 25 yrs old, and let’s just start with I’ve had a pretty rough life since I was really young. Was abused by my mom and her boyfriend at the time for roughly 6 years. Fast forward to 2018, my dad, my best friend, passed away due to a massive brain aneurysm. If you had even the slightest thought of “oh that’s not so bad” it gets worse. My mom was murdered by said boyfriend, in 2020. Since then I’ve been having a very difficult time finding my footing, along with a steady place for my dog and I to go. I have until the end of June to find a new place to go. And I’ve just completely run out of options. :( anything helps..