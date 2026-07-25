Help S.I father rebuild a safe home for his 2 sons

Hello brothers and sisters in Christ 🙏





My name is Steward Michael Nofo. I am from Tulagi, Central Province, Solomon Islands,

and I am a proud father of 2 young boys.





I am humbly asking for your help to raise $35,000 USD to rebuild and finish a safe home for my children.





Right now, our house is unfinished. There are no proper walls, no roof, and no safe place for my boys to sleep at night.

As their father, it breaks my heart to see them living without security and protection from the rain and weather.





With your support, we can finish building a home where my sons can be safe, dry, and have peace.





Your support will directly provide:

- Roofing iron and timber for walls

- Materials to finish and secure our home

- A safe, dry place for my 2 boys to sleep and grow





100% of every donation will go directly to building materials for my home.





If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with your friends and church.

Your prayers and support mean everything to us.





Every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to home.





From my family to yours — tagio tumas for reading, for caring,

and for giving my two boys a chance at a better life.





God bless you,

Steward

Tulagi, Central Province, Solomon Islands





Contact: [+677-7742225]

Email: stewardmichaelnofo20@gmail.com