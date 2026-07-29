Help Shine White Spread Political Education

Joseph "Shine White" Stewart is a politicized prisoner in North Carolina committed to fighting for collective liberation. He spends his time in prison studying, writing , and above all organizing with fellow prisoners to fight for their rights.





Thanks to Shine's organizing, around 100 people across North Carolina prisons will soon receive the first issue of a quarterly political newsletter which he and his supporters have created. Maintaining a P.O. Box will cost about $100 a year, and mailing copies of the newsletter will cost about $75 every three months. In addition, Shine is in need of commissary money so he can replace medications and other property stolen or destroyed after his most recent transfer.





In retaliation for his organizing work, as of April 24th, Shine is being held in HCON, or High Security Maximum Control. This means he is under 24-hour isolation with heavy restrictions on his communications. Whether or not you can donate today, please show solidarity with Shine by taking action to demand his removal from HCON.





The funds raised will be dispersed to Marissa; who is in direct contact with Shine White, serves as an editor for this newsletter and along with other volunteers organize both inside and outside of the prison walls in advocacy and solidarity.