Help Shiloh see again

My father recently lost his colon cancer battle and I decided to take over guardianship of Shiloh.Dads 7 yr old maltese lil lady!she made him so happy in his last years and I couldn't bare for her to suffer hers alone.shes the cutest lil girl but sadly her tear ducts started looking funny so I gave her some drops then it got worse and sadly she now needs full eye removal or she will not make it I know she's in so much pain And I'm trying so hard to be there like she each for my dad and now me..any little thing helps but prayer helps more than anything thank u for your time God bless