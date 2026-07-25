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Help Shiann Fight for Her Daughter

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Marion

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shiann Reese

Help Shiann Fight for Her Daughter

Asking for help isn't easy, but our family is reaching out because my sister, Shiann, is in the middle of a heartbreaking custody battle for her youngest daughter, Aimsley.


After Shiann and Aimsley’s biological father relationship dissolved due to abuse, he then abruptly removed Aimsley from school without Shiann’s knowledge or permission. Disrupting her routine and everything she had known.


For weeks, Aimsley was prevented from seeing or speaking with her mother, Shiann— the only consistent caregiver in Aimsley’s life. It took mediation to reestablish mother-daughter contact. To see my 4 year old niece cry and say she wants to come home, she wants to stay with her mom, brother and sister is incredibly heartbreaking.


Some of the things that Aimsley has revealed to us that shes experienced in his care is quite alarming.


I believe Aimsley's father is now seeking full custody simply because he doesn’t want the financial responsibility of child support. He had been an absent father for nearly a year, sporadically popping in and out of Aimley’s life and failing to provide any financial or emotional support for Aimsley. Untill Shiann filed for child support, thats when he then procedded to take Aimsley.


Shiann is trying to rebuild her and her childrens lives after leaving the emotionally, physically, & mentally abusive relationship that she stayed in for 5 years. He wouldn't allow her to work so she was a stay-at-home mom while he ( Aimsley’s father) was the sole provider. Now she is starting over from the bottom while simultaneously facing an overwhelming legal battle & expenses. Every court hearing, legal filing, and time missed from work have been huge financial hurdle but giving up has NOT been an option.


As her family, we've watched the emotional toll this has taken on everyone, but especially Aimsley. She misses her mom, her brother, and her sister. She misses her school, her family. Every child deserves to feel safe, loved, and connected to the people who care for them. Without your help Aimsley risks losing the opportunity to grow up with the consistent love and support of her mother and also being separated from her siblings.


We are raising funds to help retain a lawyer for Shiann, help cover court costs, and other legal expenses that will follow, so she can continue fighting for her daughter and ensure her voice is heard throughout this process.


If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it will make a meaningful difference. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as important and greatly appreciated.


Thank you for supporting Shiann and standing with Aimsley. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity give our family hope during one of the most difficult chapter in our lives.

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