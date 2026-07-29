Help Sherry and her pet get back on their feet🙏🏻

My name is Sherry sane I am a 56-year-old widow who has become homeless.. I had once lived with my daughter and a tragedy happened her home burnt down. We lost everything.. ended up her having to stay with a friend and my daughter had two small children. I had nowhere to go my boyfriend at the time got into some trouble went to jail. I have lost my parents in my life that helped me. I have no one I lost my car. I lost my job because of me not having a way to work I was living in my car in my sister‘s yard until it got reloaded me and my precious pet now I am at the moment in a small room in the back of my sister‘s house and I soon have to leave here and have nowhere to go. I’ve been looking for a job local because all I have is a bicycle. I’m just please looking for some help to get me a vehicle and a nice warm bed or a room to sleep in until I can get back on my feet, I would really appreciate anything anybody can give and I thank you with all my heart and soul.