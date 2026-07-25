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Help Sherif Rebuild His Life & Protect His Family

GoalAED 300,000 AED
RaisedAED 0 AED

Fundraiser created byShereef Nabil

Fundraiser funds will be received by KARIM MOHAMED RAMADAN MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Help Sherif Rebuild His Life & Protect His Family

My name is Sherif Nabil Mohamed.

I never imagined that one day I would be asking strangers for help.

I am 31 years old, a graduate of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Instead of pursuing a traditional career after graduation, I chose to work alongside my father to grow our family business. I believed in building something of my own through hard work, honesty, and persistence.

For years, we worked tirelessly.

We operated a poultry business and later established a registered food supply company that served businesses and commercial clients. My dream was to continue expanding and eventually build a modern food packaging factory that would create new opportunities for our family and our community.

Everything changed.

A devastating financial collapse

Only days before one production cycle was complete, our poultry farm was struck by a severe disease outbreak.

More than 85% of our birds died.

Months of investment disappeared almost overnight.

We had already paid for:

Animal feed

Veterinary treatment

Workers' salaries

Daily operating expenses

The losses were enormous, but the financial obligations remained.

Banks still expected payments.

Suppliers still expected payment.

Employees still depended on us.

Within weeks, the business that had taken years to build began falling apart.

A dream that stopped halfway

Before this disaster happened, I had already invested nearly everything I owned into building a food packaging factory.

Construction had reached an advanced stage.

Unfortunately, completing the required licenses, government approvals, industrial registration, and safety requirements required more funding than I had left.

At the same time, Egypt experienced significant economic instability.

The prices of equipment, raw materials, and construction costs increased dramatically.

My bank had already informed me that once the factory became fully licensed, I would qualify for a low-interest industrial financing program designed to support manufacturing businesses.

But I never reached that point.

I had already lost most of my capital in the poultry business.

My remaining savings were tied up in the unfinished factory.

Without completing the licensing process, I couldn't access the financing that could have saved my business.

Borrowing money to survive

In desperation, I asked several close friends for temporary financial help.

Every dollar I borrowed went directly toward keeping the business alive.

The money was used to:

Pay part of my bank obligations

Cover urgent business expenses

Continue the factory licensing process

Keep the company operating

To protect their rights, I gave them signed checks as guarantees, believing I would repay everyone once the factory became operational.

Unfortunately, unexpected delays continued.

Before I had the opportunity to recover, the checks were presented all at once.

The financial pressure became overwhelming.

Banks demanded immediate repayment.

My credit facilities were suspended.

My business operations came to a complete stop.

Then things became even worse

The financial crisis soon turned into something much more painful.

Photos of me, copies of private documents, personal information, and even details about my family began spreading online.

My mother and sister—who had absolutely nothing to do with my business—became targets of online harassment.

Fake social media accounts continued sharing private information and contacting people we knew.

Watching my family suffer has been far more painful than losing money.

My mother became afraid to leave home.

My sister struggled emotionally because of the harassment.

My father, after spending his entire life building his business, watched everything collapse.

The emotional damage has been devastating.

Why I'm asking for help

I am not asking for luxury.

I am not asking anyone to solve my life.

I am asking for one opportunity to rebuild it.

Your support will help me:

✅ Hire legal professionals to protect my family and stop the ongoing harassment.

✅ Resolve urgent financial obligations that continue preventing me from moving forward.

✅ Complete my food packaging project.

✅ Purchase the equipment and raw materials needed to restart production.

✅ Build a sustainable business that can support my family again.

My goal

My fundraising goal is $180,000.

This amount will not erase everything I have lost.

But it will give me something even more valuable:

A second chance.

A chance to work again.

A chance to rebuild my business.

A chance to restore my family's dignity.

A chance to move forward instead of living in fear.

If you can help...

Whether you donate $5, $20, $100, or simply share my story with others, every act of kindness makes a difference.

If you've ever believed that someone deserves a second chance after circumstances beyond their control, I ask you to stand with me today.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Thank you for your kindness.

Sherif Nabil Mohamed

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