💙 Help Shepherd Get the Dental Care He Needs 💙





We are asking for help raising $1,020 to cover the cost of anesthesia for Shepherd’s upcoming dental procedure in September.





Shepherd is a sweet, amazing little boy who has profound autism and complex needs and is unable to safely tolerate dental work without anesthesia. His dentist has recommended that he have this procedure done because he needs some important dental care, but unfortunately our insurance does not cover the cost of the anesthesiologist.





We are doing everything we can, but this unexpected expense is more than we can manage right now. We are hoping our friends, family and community can help us reach our $1,020 goal so Shepherd can get the care he needs.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting Shepherd and helping him receive the care he deserves. 💙