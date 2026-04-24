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Help Shell and her dogs get a replacement home

Goal$12,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Hamilton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Hamilton

Help Shell and her dogs get a replacement home

Friends, I need your help. This isn’t easy for me to do at all but I don’t see a way out of this.


My van isn’t transportation. It’s my home. It’s where I live with my dogs. It’s how I travel, create content, connect with nature, and share the messages that have helped so many people.


It is my safe space and my sanctuary, especially on the days when I’m dealing with the pain and limitations of fibromyalgia and other health challenges I’ve touched on in some of my videos.


It’s also where my dogs feel safest. This has been them too. They’re adapting, but they’re nervous in our temporary situation. Right now we’re parked in front of my boss’s house, and while she has been incredibly generous, it’s not a long-term solution since she lives in a gated HOA community.


A few days ago, the transmission failed. Everything except reverse is gone.


The van had already been having starting issues that I couldn’t afford to repair, and now this has happened. Realistically, fixing it doesn’t make financial sense. She’s a 1993 model and also needs suspension work and several other repairs.


I cried today when I came home from work. Even though she’s broken down, I’ve loved my van I named Goldie Vawn.


My boss has been letting me use one of her vehicles to get to work and run errands. She has truly been an angel during all of this. This van has been our home for almost a year, and facing the possibility of losing it has been overwhelming.


I can only physically work part-time, and I simply don’t have the resources to repair or replace it on my own.


My dogs depend on me. They are my family. They keep me going. They’re the reason I get outside, go on walks, and keep moving forward on the hard days.


We need a reliable replacement so we can continue living together and continue sharing our lives, adventures, and journey with all of you.


If we’re able to raise the funds, these are our goals:


• Replacement van or small camper: $8,000–$12,000

• Registration and insurance: $1,500

• Emergency repair fund: $1,500


Total Goal: $11,000–$15,000


I’ve been searching Marketplace and other listings. Decent vans and small campers are generally in this range. There are cheaper options, but most come with significant mechanical issues. As a single woman living on the road, I need something dependable that won’t immediately put us back into another financial crisis. I also have to be cautious of mold because I recovered from mold illness but am still sensitive to it.


This isn’t just about replacing a vehicle.


It’s about continuing a way of life centered around simplicity, nature, animals, freedom, and living authentically. We live humbly and do our best to be good stewards of what we have. Right now, we simply need help.


Asking for help is not something that comes easily to me. But this isn’t just about me. It’s about keeping a roof over my dogs’ heads and preserving the life we’ve built together.


If you know of someone with a reliable van or camper they would be willing to donate, sell at a reduced price, or help us acquire, please reach out.


And if you’re unable to donate, sharing this post would mean the world to us.


Thank you for being part of our journey.


❤️ Shell, Lilly, and the pups Louie!


PLEASE LIKE, COMMENT, AND SHARE TO HELP THE ALGORITHM REACH MORE PEOPLE


I made a GoFundMe for people who are more comfortable with that platform but I also have PayPal. A friend told me about this platform after I had made the GoFundMe


https://www.gofundme.com/manage/help-shell-and-her-dogs-find-a-new-home-on-wheels


My PayPal is

@MichelleHamilton1667

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