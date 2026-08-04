Help Shelby fight Leukemia!

Since May 2025, my daughter-in-law, Shelby, has been courageously battling Leukemia (CML). After her first line of treatment was unsuccessful, she will begin her second treatment on August 6, 2026.





Over the past year, the financial burden of cancer has been overwhelming. Between medical expenses, frequent trips to MD Anderson, fuel, parking, and other unexpected costs, Shelby and my son have faced hardships they never imagined and have had to rely heavily on their savings.





To help ease some of that burden, I have started this fundraiser to help offset the costs of Shelby’s ongoing treatment and care.





If you know Shelby, you know she is one of the most selfless people you’ll ever meet. She is a devoted wife and mother, works full-time in logistics, and spends her free time rescuing and fostering dogs in need whenever she can. She is always the first to help others, and now it’s our turn to help her.





If you’re unable to attend the benefit we’re hosting on October 10, 2026, but would still like to support Shelby and her family, any donation—big or small—is deeply appreciated.

Our family is incredibly grateful for every prayer, kind word, donation, and act of support. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing beside Shelby as she continues this fight.



