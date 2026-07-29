Help Sheila & kids find housing after losing mom.

My daughters mother Sheila lost her mom recently and has been homeless for over a month, couch surfing with her son and small dog. She was living with her mom in a 1br apartment but couldn't stay there after she passed away. Now she lost her last place when her friend got a new girlfriend. I have helped her where i can but don't have anywhere for her to stay and can't afford to keep renting rooms. We're raising $3,000 to get them into stable housing so she can lock down a job and get back on her feet. The funds will cover first month's rent, security deposit, basic furniture, and groceries. She's been sober for over 115 days now and is working hard to build a better life for her and her children. Any amount helps. Thank you so much for giving her a chance to start over.