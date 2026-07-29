Help Sheba heal

My German shepherd Sheba injured her shoulder while playing with her soccer ball, i have had her to the vet already and was told her injury is “a pulled muscle that should heal on its own and if it persists more then 2 weeks bring her back”. I was barely able to afford that visit and unfortunately her issue has persisted longer then the 2 weeks and she needs to go back. while calling around trying to find financial aid through a government program I heard about, I called the local humane society who told me they would only help if I surrendered Sheba to them and would likely euthanize her and they are giving a strict time limit before they forcibly remove her from my custody and euthanize her. I am currently on social assistance due to a medical incident that resulted in partial paralysis and unable to work for the last two years. My medical condition has improved but not well enough to work yet, even trying to do small jobs to pay for her vet bills is unfortunately not an option.

the funds donated will go directly to ensuring my best friend who has been there for me through my medical crisis and been my reason to keep pushing through my recovery gets the medical care she needs.