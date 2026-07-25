Help Shayne recover and rebuild





I’ve been out of work for over three months after suffering a broken neck. Most nights, I sleep in a homeless shelter, and every day I’m working hard to find both a job and a place to live. This has been an incredibly challenging time, and I’m doing everything I can to get back on my feet.





The funds raised here will help me secure stable housing and cover the costs of searching for work. With your support, I’ll be able to focus on recovery and rebuilding my life, instead of worrying about where I’ll sleep or how I’ll afford basic necessities. I’m also applying for SSDI, but that process can take a year or longer, so any help right now would make a huge difference.





I don’t like asking for money, but I truly appreciate any support you can offer. Your kindness will help me through this difficult time and give me hope for a brighter future.