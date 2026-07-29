Help Bro. Shawn Through This Difficult Time

Our brother Shawn is going through one of the hardest seasons of his life following a tragic accident that no one could have anticipated.

A life was lost, and Shawn carries deep grief over it. He was driving carefully, not speeding, and was not impaired in any way. As he began changing lanes, a motorcyclist was in his blind spot. What should have been a routine maneuver became a devastating collision in an instant.





Shawn received a citation that he firmly believes contains an error regarding the circumstances of the accident. This has led to serious legal proceedings, with an initial court hearing currently scheduled for May 18.





His attorney is hopeful the case can be dismissed or the charges significantly reduced, but the legal costs are a heavy burden. A $15,000 retainer is needed immediately to begin building a proper defense with investigators and expert witnesses, with total anticipated costs reaching $50,000.





Shawn is a good and gentle man who never intended harm to anyone. He attends Palominas Chapel Church of God in Arizona, and our congregation spiritually stands behind him. The financial weight he is carrying on top of his grief is immense, and no one should have to face that alone.





Every dollar raised goes directly toward legal and related expenses as Shawn navigates this process.





If you are able to give, even $10, $25, or $50 makes a real difference. Prayers are equally welcome and valued.





My name is Nathan Harding. I am Shawn's pastor at Palominas Chapel Church of God in Hereford, Arizona, and I am administering these funds on his behalf. This campaign was set up by Bro. Aaron Borders who is a close friend, brother in the Lord, and neighbor to Shawn.





Please share this with anyone who might want to support Bro. Shawn. Thank you sincerely for your kindness.