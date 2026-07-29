Help Shawn through his leukemia fight

Through love serve one another.

Galatians 5:13





Hi my name is Gayle and I'm starting this fundraiser to help my good friend Shawn and his family.





On the 18th of December Shawn was diagnosed with Leukemia. Shawn is hardworking and has been working for most of his life. Shawn is the one who really likes to do for others, and now he's in need of help.





Shawn has applied for paid and family leave but they said it could take a month or longer for approval due to backlogs. So let's come together as a community and help Shawn and his family ease some of their burden so they can focus on Shawn's healing and treatment. He will endure lots of testing, dr visits and treatment.





He's been told that he can not work at this time and do not know when he can go back to work. Shawn still has rent that has to be cover, along with all the other expenses it takes to support a family of two. Without Shawn's salary this becomes an especially heavy burden for them to bear. Any amount contributed will help lighten that weight and allow them to focus on healing rather than financial stress.

He's not the kind of person that likes to ask for help but at this time he could use any help from his community.

Even with insurance Shawn has a high medical deductible that has to be paid before he can get on his medication. They have tried every avenue for assistance and its just not there.





If there is anything left over he will donate to a cancer foundation to help others going through cancer



