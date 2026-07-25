GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Sharon Get Urgent Dental Care

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySharon Rockaitis

Help Sharon Get Urgent Dental Care

Hi, I’m Sharon.


For years, I have struggled with painful facial neuralgia that was initially misdiagnosed as dental pain. The condition affected nearly every part of my life and eventually contributed to the loss of most of my upper teeth and my lower molars. Today, even eating soft foods can be difficult and painful, and I often hide my smile because I feel self-conscious about my teeth.


After reviewing my situation, my dental team determined that dental implants are the best option to restore my oral health and help reduce the risk of future bone loss. When my teeth were extracted, my oral surgeon performed bone grafts to help preserve the remaining bone and prepare for future implants. My dentist has explained that traditional dentures do not stop bone loss, which is why it is crucial for me to begin this treatment to restore my oral health.


During the years I struggled with my health, my mom was my greatest source of support. She traveled with me to appointments, helped me search for answers, and stood beside me through some of the hardest moments of my life.


When my health finally began improving and I was hopeful about restoring my oral health, my mom became seriously ill. Because of everything she had done for me, I wanted to be there for her. I became her full-time caregiver and put my own treatment on hold. I used my savings and took on debt to help keep her at home, where she felt safe, comfortable, and surrounded by love.


After my mom passed away, I was left facing the health issues I had postponed and significant financial hardship. I was also diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, making proper nutrition especially important.


My complete dental treatment plan is approximately $40,000, with about $19,000 needed to begin the first phase of care.


This treatment is about much more than replacing teeth. It is about being able to eat without pain, support my health, speak comfortably with others, and regain confidence in my daily life.


I have waited years for this treatment, and I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone. That is why I am reaching out for help.


Any donation, no matter the amount, would help me take this first step toward receiving the care I need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would also mean so much.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to offer.


With gratitude,

Sharon


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve