Help Sharon Get Urgent Dental Care

Hi, I’m Sharon.





For years, I have struggled with painful facial neuralgia that was initially misdiagnosed as dental pain. The condition affected nearly every part of my life and eventually contributed to the loss of most of my upper teeth and my lower molars. Today, even eating soft foods can be difficult and painful, and I often hide my smile because I feel self-conscious about my teeth.





After reviewing my situation, my dental team determined that dental implants are the best option to restore my oral health and help reduce the risk of future bone loss. When my teeth were extracted, my oral surgeon performed bone grafts to help preserve the remaining bone and prepare for future implants. My dentist has explained that traditional dentures do not stop bone loss, which is why it is crucial for me to begin this treatment to restore my oral health.





During the years I struggled with my health, my mom was my greatest source of support. She traveled with me to appointments, helped me search for answers, and stood beside me through some of the hardest moments of my life.





When my health finally began improving and I was hopeful about restoring my oral health, my mom became seriously ill. Because of everything she had done for me, I wanted to be there for her. I became her full-time caregiver and put my own treatment on hold. I used my savings and took on debt to help keep her at home, where she felt safe, comfortable, and surrounded by love.





After my mom passed away, I was left facing the health issues I had postponed and significant financial hardship. I was also diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, making proper nutrition especially important.





My complete dental treatment plan is approximately $40,000, with about $19,000 needed to begin the first phase of care.





This treatment is about much more than replacing teeth. It is about being able to eat without pain, support my health, speak comfortably with others, and regain confidence in my daily life.





I have waited years for this treatment, and I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone. That is why I am reaching out for help.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would help me take this first step toward receiving the care I need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would also mean so much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to offer.





With gratitude,

Sharon



