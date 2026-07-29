Help Sharklady Adventures & Protect Local Jobs

For years, Sharklady Adventures has been more than just a business to us.

It has been our dream, our livelihood, and the heartbeat of a small team of hardworking people who have stood beside us through every challenge the tourism industry has faced.

Like so many tourism and hospitality businesses, we fought our way through COVID believing recovery was finally within reach. We survived when many others could not. We rebuilt slowly, carried the financial burden ourselves, and continued showing up every day with hope for the future.

But recent global instability, rising fuel costs, travel uncertainty, flight disruptions, and a wave of cancellations and refunds have placed enormous pressure on an industry that was already struggling to recover.

The impact on Sharklady Adventures has been devastating.

This campaign is not the first step we have taken — it is the last responsible one available to us.

Before coming here, we exhausted every option we could:

We used personal savings Reduced operational costs wherever possible Delayed our own income Negotiated with suppliers and service providers Tried accessing formal funding and relief support Continued operating despite mounting pressure because we believed things would stabilise

Unfortunately, the reality is that salaries, rentals, fuel, and operational costs cannot wait for slow-moving funding processes and endless red tape.

Today, we are fighting to protect not just a business, but the people and families who depend on it.

We are not asking for a bailout.

We are asking for a bridge.

A bridge that gives us the opportunity to stabilise, protect jobs, continue supporting our staff, and keep Sharklady Adventures alive long enough to recover and rebuild.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

Staff salaries Operational expenses Fuel and running costs Rental and business obligations Helping us survive this critical period

A Special Thank You From Us

To everyone who is able to support us with a contribution of R2000 or more, we would like to offer a complimentary day out with Sharklady Adventures as a heartfelt thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.

This is more than just an outing for us — it is our way of personally thanking the people helping us keep our doors open and protect local livelihoods.

(Subject to availability and weather conditions. Booking arrangements will be communicated directly with supporters.)

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign could make all the difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for believing in us, and for helping us fight for another chance.

— Kim & the Sharklady Adventures Team