Help Share The God-Shaped Question

For years I have been passionate about one question:

Does the evidence point toward God?

That question led me to write The God-Shaped Question, a dialogue between a skeptic and a believer that explores science, philosophy, morality, consciousness, and the historical evidence for Christianity.

My goal was never simply to publish another book. My hope is to reach people who are searching—those who have questions, doubts, or have walked away from faith and are willing to consider the evidence with an open mind.

Publishing the book was only the first step.

The biggest challenge for independent Christian authors is not writing the book—it is helping people discover it. Large publishing companies spend thousands of dollars on advertising, reviews, podcasts, and promotional campaigns. Independent authors rarely have those resources.

That is why I am asking for your help.

Your support will be used to expand the book's reach through:

Amazon advertising Social media promotion Podcast appearances Christian media outreach Book reviews Promotional videos Reader giveaways Website and outreach materials

Every contribution—large or small—helps place this message before someone who may never have encountered it otherwise.

If you are unable to donate, you can still help by praying for this project and by sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping bring thoughtful conversations about faith, science, and reason to more people.

May God bless you.