Help Share Hope Through The Scars Trilogy

For over forty years, God has allowed me to serve as a pastor, preacher, and teacher. Along the way, I’ve faced deep trials—brain injury, cancer, surgeries, and seasons of uncertainty.

Through it all, God has been faithful.

These experiences led me to write The Scars Trilogy—books that point readers to the hope found in Christ.

My prayer is to place these books into the hands of those who need hope—those facing illness, loss, trauma, or searching for purpose.

Your gift will help provide:

• Printed books for ministry outreach and speaking events.

• Promotional materials that help connect hurting people with biblical hope.

• Resources to reach readers through social media, Substack, and community events.

• Opportunities to share the message of Jesus with people both inside and outside the church.

This isn't simply about publishing books.

It's about sharing the hope of Christ with people who need Him.

If God leads you to partner with this ministry, thank you. Whether you give financially, pray for this work, or simply share this campaign with others, you are helping carry a message of hope to hurting hearts.

• Books for outreach and events

• Materials to connect people with biblical hope

• Resources to reach readers online and in communities

• Opportunities to share the message of Jesus

This is about sharing Christ’s hope with hurting people.

If you feel led to support this ministry—through giving, prayer, or sharing—thank you for helping bring hope to others.

"Thus far the Lord has helped us." — 1 Samuel 7:12

Thank you for helping others discover that their scars do not have to define them. Through Jesus Christ, they can become part of a story of hope, healing, and purpose.

Thank you for helping others discover that their scars can become part of a story of hope and healing through Jesus Christ.

— Pastor Kelly E. Green