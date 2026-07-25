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Help Shanna's Sugar Shack Hit The Road

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created byShanna Daley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Shannas Sugar Shack

Help Shanna's Sugar Shack Hit The Road

Dear Sugar Shack Family, Friends, and Community,


We started Shanna’s Sugar Shack with a simple and beautiful mission, to carry on our sweet Grandma Carole’s legacy of spreading joy, sharing love and creating blissful moments through extraordinary sweets. For the last 3.5 years we’ve been honored and blessed to serve you as Prescott's very first customizable, build-your-own dessert bar.


We are so much more than just a place to grab premium ice cream, gourmet cookies, or brownies. While we love those treats on their own, the real magic happens when we bring them together. We built our dream on letting you customize your own sweet creations, whether that means building legendary gourmet baked good sundaes, crafting massive ice cream stuffed sandwiches, or whipping up loaded milkshakes, malts, floats, and freezes. Your glowing reviews, warm smiles, and shared memories in our shop have truly meant the world to us.


But today, we need to share a very honest, vulnerable truth with you.


While our hearts are full, our brick-and-mortar location as many of you know struggles to produce the business we need to successfully operate. Despite the love poured into our shop, the foot traffic downtown has simply been too hard to sustain. We poured an immense amount of our savings into opening this space, and we have yet to see a profit to pay back that initial investment, let alone grow.


We have 1.5 years left on our lease, and our ultimate goal is to save our Prescott location for many years to come. But to keep our doors open we have to find a way to offset our losses by building momentum elsewhere.

We need to take our sweetness on the road.


The Plan: A Sugar Shack Food Trailer

We have a beautiful opportunity to expand outside our four walls. We are raising $40,000 to purchase a used food trailer.


This trailer will allow us to operate four days a week in high-traffic, high-demand areas outside of our brick-and-mortar. In fact, we’ve already secured an incredible, high-momentum spot to set up on Mondays and Tuesdays, a location we know will breathe vital new life and success into our business, ensuring we can stay open for the long haul.


The revenue from this trailer will directly support and sustain our physical shop, ensuring that when our lease is up, Shanna’s Sugar Shack can stay right here in Prescott where it belongs.


We Can’t Do This Without Our Family

We have built an amazing community of over 1,000 sweet souls online and now, we are asking our Sugar Shack family to rally behind us. We cannot take this crucial next step alone.


How you can help:

1. Donate: 

Every single dollar brings us closer to keeping our dream alive. No amount is too small.


2. Share: 

Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and local groups multiplies our reach and can connect us with others who can help.

We want to keep sharing our Grandma Carole’s legacy and our unique dessert bar creations with you for many years to come. Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts for your love, your kindness, and for standing by us through the sweetest times and the hardest ones.


With all our love and gratitude,

The Sugar Shack Family


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