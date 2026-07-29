Help Shaniya Fund her CO2027 Senior yr cheer szn

Hi everyone! My name is Shaniya, and I’m fundraising for my senior cheer season. Cheer has been a huge part of my life, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to finish out my final season doing something I love.





I work hard to pay for my own academics, activities, and many of my personal expenses, which means covering the costs of cheer on my own can be challenging. My mom supports me as much as she can, but cheer comes with many expenses, including team fees, uniforms, camps, travel, and other season costs.





As this is my senior season, I want to make the most of every opportunity and create lasting memories with my team. Any donation, no matter the amount, would help ease the financial burden and allow me to focus on finishing my final season strong.





Thank you so much for your support, encouragement, and belief in me. Every contribution is truly appreciated!



