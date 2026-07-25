Help Shane find his way home

My name is Shane, and I’m writing this as someone who has survived what should have ended me. I lived through a major stroke in October 20,2017 my birthday that left my entire right side—my dominant side—paralyzed happy birthday to me right? Overnight, the life I built with my own hands was taken from me. I lost my home. I lost the furniture I spent years collecting piece by piece. I lost my three golden retrievers, who were my joy and my grounding. And finally, I lost my husband because it is too him.





When people talk about “starting over,” they usually mean a fresh chapter. What I’m facing is starting from nothing. Not metaphorically—literally nothing. And yet I’m still here. I’m still fighting to reclaim my body, my independence, and my future.





What I need now is simple, human, and life-changing: help with a down payment on a modest modular home and a small piece of land to place it on. A clean, safe environment where I can continue my rehabilitation. A place where I can rebuild my strength, my stability, and my sense of self.





If you have a heart that can still be moved by someone’s real story—someone who refuses to give up—then I’m asking you to stand with me. Not out of charity, but out of shared humanity. Every bit of support brings me one step closer to a home where healing is possible.





Thank you for reading this. Thank you for caring. And thank you for helping me take the next step toward a life I’m determined to reclaim..