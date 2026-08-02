Help Shaamo Dee's Medical Fund

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,

​I am reaching out to you today on behalf of my beloved father to humbly ask for your compassionate support and prayers. Even though my father is a devout Christian, he suffered unnecessarily for many years due to a lack of spiritual knowledge, as Hosea 4:6 says, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."

​For nearly a decade, my father has been fighting an extraordinarily tough battle with a severe medical condition. I am humbly asking you to walk alongside our family and support his in this journey.





​My Father’s Journey & The Sudden Change

​In 2014, my father first began experiencing subtle symptoms—stiffness in both of his hands and a heavy, weighted feeling across his neck and shoulders. Just a year later, in 2015, an MRI scan brought heartbreaking news: an intramedullary spinal cord tumor stretching across six cervical vertebrae (C1 to C6).

​Initial chemotherapy attempts to shrink the tumor were unsuccessful, and his symptoms rapidly worsened. In June 2017, he underwent neurosurgery at Max Hospital in New Delhi, India, in a desperate attempt to stop the damage. Tragically, the surgery resulted in life-altering complications. He suffered complete quadriplegia (paralysis from the neck down) and lost the ability to breathe independently. A tracheostomy was performed, and he has been continuously dependent on a portable ventilator just to stay alive for the past 9 years.





​Living with Daily Pain & Challenges

​Every single day, my father copes with severe, persistent neuropathic numbness from his shoulders to his fingertips and from his thighs to his toes. On top of complete immobility, he suffers from intermittent, excruciating neuropathic pain radiating through the right side of his head and shoulder.

​Despite these immense physical trials, his spirit remains remarkably resilient. However, managing 24/7 home-based ventilator care and ongoing medical support is an overwhelming emotional and financial burden for our family.





​Why We Need Your Help

​We now have a vital upcoming clinical evaluation and medical consultation for her at the prestigious Mayo Clinic (Patient MRN: 15-342-907), which offers a ray of hope for better pain management and specialized palliative care.

​To make this journey possible and ensure my father's continuous survival, we urgently need to raise funds for:

• ​In-Home Health Care ($3,600): 6 months of care ($600 per month, covering hiring costs for 2 dedicated caregivers).

• ​Portable Ventilator Maintenance Fee: $2,000

• ​Mayo Clinic Appointment & Blood Test Expenses (starting October 1st): $2,346 (based on the cost estimation provided by the hospital).

• ​Medical Travel & Transport ($9,000): Round-trip air travel and logistics from Myanmar to the USA for my father, 3 caregivers, and a required medical escort professional (nurse or doctor) during the flight.

​Total Immediate Need = $16,946





Future Medical Treatments & Potential Surgical Care

• ​While our immediate goal of $16,946 covers his upcoming clinical evaluation at Mayo Clinic and essential daily life-support care, we anticipate significant additional costs depending on the medical findings.

• ​If the specialists at Mayo Clinic recommend advanced interventions—such as Neurostimulation therapy or Nerve/Tendon Transfer surgery—the overall treatment costs could range from tens of thousands to over $100,000.

• ​As soon as his clinical evaluation is complete and Mayo Clinic provides an official cost estimate, we will transparently update our campaign goal and share official medical updates with all of you.





How You Can Make a Difference

No amount is too small. Your contribution—whether $10, $50, or $100—will go directly toward keeping my father safe and comfortable, ensuring he gets the vital care he needs.





If you are unable to donate financially, I humbly ask you to:

Pray for my father's comfort, peace, and health journey.

Share this campaign with your family, friends, and social networks.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for standing by my father and our family with your love, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Yangnum Amoioo

(Daughter of Mr.ShaamoDee)