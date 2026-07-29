Help Sergei Appeal His Deportation Order

Sergei has been detained at Limestone Detention Center in Texas for over eight months. In June 2026, an immigration judge denied his applications for asylum, withholding of removal, and protection under the Convention Against Torture, ordering him removed to Russia.

Sergei is now preparing to file an appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA). His attorney has agreed to represent him on appeal, but requires payment to proceed with the case. Sergei has no financial resources to cover these legal fees.

Without successful legal representation, Sergei faces a real risk of being deported to Russia, where he has well-founded fears for his life and safety. He is also struggling with serious mental health challenges and long-term health issues while in detention, including severe difficulty breathing that requires ongoing medical attention.

Your support will go directly toward paying for Sergei's legal representation during the appeal process. Every contribution helps give him a fair chance to fight for his safety and remain in the United States.

Thank you for standing with Sergei during this difficult time.

Important note: All funds raised will be used solely for legal defense costs. Givers do not establish an attorney-client relationship by contributing to this fundraiser.