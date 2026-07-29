Help Sensei Chris Overcome Lawsuit and Theft

Hello Friends

I have spent all of my adult life giving free astrological advice to the public. I began in 2006 as the 1st astrologer on YouTube and for 20 years I shared my knowledge to help people grow, mostly for free. My attempt to run an astrology business failed. A lawsuit from an unhappy person, an over-charging hotel chain, and my own credit/identity theft has left me bankrupt. I can not afford to defend myself or keep SiriusJoy open.

The person who stole my credit [and other items] has been arrested, but will most likely never pay me back. So today I find myself in a terribly desperate and bleak spot. I have not taken an income from SiriusJoy for 6 months; I put everything into paying the lovely souls that worked with me. All savings are empty. My credit rating is back to 1998. If I fail to pay June's rent in the next 3 days, I will have to vacate. I ask and pray for any assistance you can give to buy me some time to rebuild myself with more intelligent boundaries. I am so grateful and humble now. I will be returning with my astrology content and heartfelt gratitude any day now. This 30day donation campaign will end June 1st. Happy Blue Full Moon! Thank you for reading this. Love and Light, Sensei Chris