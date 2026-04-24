Help Send Travis & Kelly to Kenya

In July, Kelly and I will be traveling to Kitale, Kenya with our church to serve alongside local ministries and communities. During this trip, we will have the opportunity to encourage and support people through outreach, discipleship, children’s ministry, and other service projects as needed by our ministry partners.

We are grateful for the opportunity God has given us to be part of this mission and to serve beyond our local community. The total cost of the trip is approximately $7,400, which covers airfare, lodging, transportation, ministry expenses, and required travel costs.

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends, and our church family, we are already over 50% funded. We are now working to raise the remaining amount needed before our departure in July.

If you feel led to support this mission financially, any amount is greatly appreciated. More importantly, we would be grateful for your prayers—for safe travel, good health, meaningful ministry opportunities, and that God would use this trip to make an impact in the lives of those we meet.

Thank you for your support, encouragement, and prayers as we prepare for this journey.

Keep Learning,

Travis & Kelly Barnes



