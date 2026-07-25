Help Send Tony to YWAM Colorado Springs

A few years ago, our family had the privilege of welcoming several foster children into our home. One of those young men, Tony, became a part of our family and our story. For nearly two years, we had a front-row seat to his life, his struggles, his growth, and the challenges that come from carrying deep wounds and trauma.

Like many young adults, Tony is now at a crossroads. He has recently turned 19 and is trying to figure out what comes next. What kind of man does he want to become? What direction should his life take? What purpose does God have for him?

After much prayer (our family has been praying for this) and conversation with Tony, he has made an exciting decision. He wants to spend the next six months- July through December- attending a YWAM (Youth With A Mission) Discipleship Training School in Colorado Springs.

We believe this could be a life-changing season for him.

YWAM is more than a gap year program. It is an opportunity to step away from the noise and pressures of everyday life and spend intentional time pursuing God, building healthy relationships, discovering purpose, and allowing the Lord to bring healing to areas that only He can truly reach.

The total cost of the program, travel expenses, and basic spending money is approximately $10,000. We are inviting friends, family, and anyone who believes in investing in the next generation to partner with Tony on this journey.





Most importantly, we are asking for prayer.

Please pray that God would meet Tony in a powerful way during these six months. Pray for healing, freedom, wisdom, godly friendships, and a deeper relationship with Jesus. Pray that he would discover who God created him to be and walk confidently in that calling.





If you feel led to give, every donation—large or small—will help make this opportunity possible.





Thank you for believing in Tony and investing in his future. We will be sharing updates throughout his journey so you can follow along and celebrate what God is doing in his life.





“Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 1:6



