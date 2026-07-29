Help send the Missouri team to David’s Tent DC 🎉:

David’s Tent DC is a 24/7 musical prayer ministry to Jesus, led by inspired and passionate Christ followers, on behalf of the United States of America, calling every American to participate in night-and-day worship to Jesus.

Each year, we get the honor, and the privilege of bringing a team from Missouri, to represent our state, to lead prayer & worship at David’s Tent, right there on the National Mall! 🤩

What a tremendous blessing!





There are costs involved with travel, lodging, etc. Many want to come join the mission— but the funds are tight… so anything you can help give, will go directly to the team, to making this mission possible! 🙌🙏





This year our dates are July 5-11th





To stay updated on what we’re doing – We will be posting live updates, pictures, and videos on the Awaken The Dawn Missouri Facebook/Instagram page!

➡️ https://www.instagram.com/atdmissouri





“From the ends of the earth we hear singing: “Glory to the Righteous One”

Isaiah 24:16

🙏🙏





[fundraiser created by Paul Budde… And the funds will be distributed to the Missouri team for lodging and transportation]