Help send Teagan to Nationals with Skills USA

As many of you know, Teagan has been taking culinary arts at the skills center for the past 2 yrs.





Last year she competed in Skills USA and made it to State. This year, she competed again, and she got 3rd place, in her category out of all WA state! So proud of her!





Then last week her teachers came to her, because 1st & 2nd place can't go to Nationals, so she now has this amazing opportunity to go, and she had to have an answer by the next day!





Her school will fundraiser the 1st 1/2, but she needs to raise the 2nd half ($1500 her 1/2 of the cost, plus she needs to get an enhanced license or passport, and spending $ for the trip)





It's June 1st - 5th in Georgia! What a great opportunity, especially for someone who has only ever gone to Bible camp, away from home!





I told her this is an amazing opportunity that has been offered her and I don't know how we will come up with the $, but the Lord will provide.





So, we are stepping out in faith that this will all fall into place, but we definitely could use all your help! First, and foremost, prayer! That's always the best support anyone could ask for. Also, please pray about it, before donating!





Can you give up just 1 coffee, or even 1 coffee a week?





whatever funds we raise will go first to her half of the cost of the trip, then to getting her license changed, and lastly any spending $ she might need!





thank you all for your time reading this, for your prayers over her and this trip, and for any help you may be able to support her with!







