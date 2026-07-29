Help send my kids to school

Hello,

Some people may find this to be an odd request, but I figure it never hurts to try. My kids will be going into 2nd grade and Kindergarten this coming school year. My son has been to a Christian private school that he loves very much. However, with our daughter now of age to join him, we just don't have the money to send them both to school and we unfortunately don't qualify for financial aid. Sure, we can send them both to the public school near us, but I worry mainly for my son. He not only already loves this school, but he also has some special needs that I worry won't be met at public school and could overwhelm him with a much bigger environmentthan he is used to. Aside from that, I love knowing my kids are at a school where they not only learn and grow in their academics, but also in learning about Jesus and growing in faith. So I am humbly asking for help in raising money for to cover their full tuition for the year. Very little bit helps.