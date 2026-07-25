Help send me to YLG Brazil 2027

Help Me Represent My angwa at YLG 4 in Brazil





I’m excited to share that I’ve been selected to attend YLG 4, a global gathering of young leaders committed to discipleship, leadership, and creating lasting impact in their communities.

As the founder of Sozo Group and Mentorship, I work with children and young people from broken homes, helping them find healing, hope, and purpose. Attending YLG 4 will equip me with valuable leadership training, meaningful global connections, and practical tools that I will bring back to strengthen this work in Nigeria.





The cost of participation including registration, flights, visa, and travel expenses is beyond what I can afford alone. I'm therefore seeking support to make this opportunity possible.





Every contribution, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to representing my community, learning from other leaders, and returning with ideas and partnerships that can create greater impact.





Thank you for believing me and supporting this journey.