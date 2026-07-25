My Journey to Discipleship in Mazatlan

Hi everyone,





I’m excited to share that I have been accepted into a 5-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Mazatlán, Mexico with Youth With A Mission (YWAM).





This opportunity means so much to me. I believe God is calling me into a season of growth, healing, and purpose. I recently lost both of my parents and it has been an uphill battle ever since, my anchor had been God and I truly want to surrender my life to Jesus and follow Him. During this time, I will deepen my relationship with God, learn how to serve others, and participate in outreach to share hope and love with people in need.





To attend this program, I need to raise $12,000 by July to cover:

- Tuition

- Housing and meals

- Outreach expenses

- Travel costs





I can’t do this alone, and I would be so grateful for your support.





How You Can Help:

- Pray for me during this journey

- Give financially if you feel led

- Share this page with others





Every gift—big or small—makes a difference and brings me one step closer to this opportunity.





Thank you for believing in me and being part of this journey.





With gratitude,

Keesha Frazier