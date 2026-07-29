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Help Send Me to Arise Asia Manila, PH July 2026

Goalkr 57,000 SEK
Raisedkr 0 SEK

Fundraiser created byAlmira Alagic

Fundraiser funds will be received by Almira Alagic

Help Send Me to Arise Asia Manila, PH July 2026

Dear friends, family, and community,


This is a step of faith I am inviting you into.

I have the opportunity to attend Arise Asia July 2026 in Manila, Philippines, a gathering that equips believers in discipleship, leadership, and missions, raising people to carry the message of Jesus to nations where He is not yet known.

I am raising $6,000 USD to make this possible.


My story

I also want to briefly share where I come from.

I come from a Muslim background in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and I have now been walking with Jesus for the past 12 years. My encounter with Him has completely transformed my life, identity, and direction.

Over the years, God has deepened in me a strong passion for His presence, His Word, and His mission. He has also placed a burden in my heart for both the nations and my home country.


I carry a conviction that Bosnia and Herzegovina is not forgotten by God, and that He is still bringing hope, healing, and spiritual renewal to my nation.

This trip is part of my journey of preparation, being equipped, strengthened, and shaped so I can serve God faithfully wherever He leads me.


What your support makes possible

Your support will help cover:

  1. Flights to and from the Philippines
  2. Conference registration
  3. Accommodation
  4. Meals and local transportation
  5. Travel-related expenses

I also believe in honoring God in this process by:

  1. Giving 10% back to my home church
  2. Giving 10% to the fundraising platform


Why this matters

When you give, you are not just funding a trip.

You are:

  1. Investing in someone being equipped for mission and service
  2. Helping carry the message of Jesus to the nations
  3. Partnering in something bigger than one moment in time
  4. Supporting long-term Kingdom impact

And I truly believe the fruit of this will go beyond me, into the places God will send me in the future, including Bosnia and Herzegovina and beyond.


How you can support

If you feel led, I would be deeply grateful for your financial support toward this mission.

If you are not able to give, your prayers mean just as much:

  1. For provision
  2. For protection
  3. For spiritual growth and clarity
  4. For God to use this trip for His glory.


Every prayer, every share, and every gift matters more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being part of my journey.


With gratitude and expectation for all that God will do,

Almira Alagic


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