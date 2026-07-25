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Help Send Me Through Rev5 Leadership Institute

Goal$13,000 USD
Raised$9,989 USD

Fundraiser created byNathaniel Rutkowski

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nathaniel Rutkowski

Help Send Me Through Rev5 Leadership Institute

Hello friends and family,


Over this last year, I have had the opportunity to participate in a program called Revolution5 Leadership, also known as Rev5. It was probably the hardest nine months of my life, but also the best nine months of my life. I grew so much through it, and God used it to challenge me, shape me, and teach me things in ways I did not expect.

Rev5 recently became accredited through Bethany Global University, so students are able to receive a year’s worth of college credits through the program. But honestly, Rev5 is so much more than college credits.

The heart of Rev5 is learning how to actually make Jesus the center of your life. Not just saying that He is, but learning how to live like He is. Their mission statement says, “We disciple, train, and develop college-age young adults to love God, love people and lead with purpose and persuasion in every sphere of society.”

That is really what this year has been for me. Rev5 is a life-on-life discipleship and leadership program for college-age young adults. It is intense physically, mentally, and spiritually, and people often describe it as a kind of Christian boot camp. Through discipleship, retreats, service, community, challenges, and leadership training, I have grown a lot in knowing who I am and who God is.

After completing my first year, I was invited to come back as a second year. The second year is more of a leadership role. Instead of walking through everything for the first time, second years lead the first years through many of the experiences of Rev5, from discipleship groups, to retreats, to service, and a missions trip usually to Nepal.

One thing Rev5 firmly believes is that leadership is learned by doing. A second year gives me the opportunity to do exactly that. I firmly believe God has called me toward pastoral ministry, and I believe this is the next step in that journey.

I am excited to participate in Rev5 again, not just to learn how to lead, but even more than that, to learn how to serve, sacrifice, endure, and become more like Jesus. I know it will not be easy, but I believe God has more to teach me through it.

In order to participate in this second year, I am raising $15,000. So far, God has already provided $6,500, which means I have $8,500 remaining.

If you feel led to support me financially, I would be extremely grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, helps make this next season possible. And even if you are not able to give, I would really appreciate your prayers as I prepare for this year and continue seeking God’s direction for my life.

Thank you for reading my story, praying for me, and considering being part of what God is doing in this next step.


Nathaniel Rutkowski

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