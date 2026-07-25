Help Send Kate Helps Animals to The Blox









I just got invited to compete in The Blox, a week-long entrepreneurship bootcamp and documentary competition where I’ll learn from top business coaches and pitch alongside other founders for a $10,000 prize. It’s a real shot to grow this business and get Kate Helps Animals in front of people who need what I offer.





The program costs $4,000, and I’m building it in pieces. Right now I need $300 for my deposit to hold my spot. Every dollar gets me closer to walking through that door. If we raise the deposit by Sunday, I’ll have to raise the rest by April.





I’ve spent 30+ years hands-on in animal care and wildlife rehab. I believe in figuring out what’s right and then doing it. This is me doing it. Thank you for believing in that with me.



