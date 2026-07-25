Help Send Heidi to Lemongrass Conference





Heidi Cook is a dear friend of mine, a remarkable woman of faith, a devoted mother, and a valued member of our Lemongrass Spa family.





On April 22, 2026, Heidi’s husband, Ben, entered his heavenly home after courageously fighting cancer for three years. Through every challenge, Heidi remained steadfast in her faith, caring for her family and continuing to serve others with grace and strength.





Today, Heidi is navigating life as a widow and the loving mother of two beautiful daughters, Elsie (7) and Katie (6). Despite the difficulties and heartache she has experienced, Heidi continues to move forward with hope, determination, and a desire to build a future for her family with the help of her Heavenly Father!





As of recent Heidi has been thinking of doing more training to learn the ends and outs of the Lemongrass business. Lemongrass conference provides invaluable training, encouragement, leadership development, and business education that can help consultants grow both personally and professionally. When we reached out to Heidi about the opportunity to attend, her excitement was immediate. She eagerly embraced the chance to learn, and invest in her future. This is a message Heidi sent me when we started discussing this,”Ben would be so happy to see me get to go to the Lemongrass conference😭 He's the one who encouraged me to try and sell it!”





We would love to bless Heidi by removing the financial burden of this trip and making it possible for her and her daughters to attend. Our goal is to cover all conference-related expenses, including:





• Conference registration

• Airfare for Heidi, Elsie, and Katie

• Hotel accommodations

• Meals and transportation (Uber, airport transfers, etc.)

• Other travel-related expenses





This conference represents more than a business trip. It is an opportunity for Heidi to be encouraged, equipped, and surrounded by a supportive community during a season of rebuilding.





If you feel led to give, any amount is greatly appreciated. (We will be collecting the funds and giving Heidi a check with the amount raised. Any funds raised over the amount needed for this trip will be given to her to use where needed most!) Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Heidi, Elsie, and Katie as they continue their journey forward.





Thank you for helping us bless this incredible family and invest in a woman who has already inspired so many through her faith, perseverance, and unwavering love for her family.





Thank you so much

Tonya Cable



