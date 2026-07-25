GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Send Heidi to Lemongrass Conference

Goal$4,200 USD
Raised$3,860 USD

Fundraiser created byTonya Cable

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tonya Cable

Help Send Heidi to Lemongrass Conference


Heidi Cook is a dear friend of mine, a remarkable woman of faith, a devoted mother, and a valued member of our Lemongrass Spa family.


On April 22, 2026, Heidi’s husband, Ben, entered his heavenly home after courageously fighting cancer for three years. Through every challenge, Heidi remained steadfast in her faith, caring for her family and continuing to serve others with grace and strength.


Today, Heidi is navigating life as a widow and the loving mother of two beautiful daughters, Elsie (7) and Katie (6). Despite the difficulties and heartache she has experienced, Heidi continues to move forward with hope, determination, and a desire to build a future for her family with the help of her Heavenly Father!


As of recent Heidi has been thinking of doing more training to learn the ends and outs of the Lemongrass business. Lemongrass conference provides invaluable training, encouragement, leadership development, and business education that can help consultants grow both personally and professionally. When we reached out to Heidi about the opportunity to attend, her excitement was immediate. She eagerly embraced the chance to learn, and invest in her future. This is a message Heidi sent me when we started discussing this,”Ben would be so happy to see me get to go to the Lemongrass conference😭 He's the one who encouraged me to try and sell it!”


We would love to bless Heidi by removing the financial burden of this trip and making it possible for her and her daughters to attend. Our goal is to cover all conference-related expenses, including:


• Conference registration

• Airfare for Heidi, Elsie, and Katie

• Hotel accommodations

• Meals and transportation (Uber, airport transfers, etc.)

• Other travel-related expenses


This conference represents more than a business trip. It is an opportunity for Heidi to be encouraged, equipped, and surrounded by a supportive community during a season of rebuilding.


If you feel led to give, any amount is greatly appreciated. (We will be collecting the funds and giving Heidi a check with the amount raised. Any funds raised over the amount needed for this trip will be given to her to use where needed most!) Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Heidi, Elsie, and Katie as they continue their journey forward.


Thank you for helping us bless this incredible family and invest in a woman who has already inspired so many through her faith, perseverance, and unwavering love for her family.


Thank you so much

Tonya Cable


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve