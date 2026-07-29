Help Send Erick to Redemption School of Ministry

With grateful hearts, we are excited to share that Erick has been accepted into Redemption School of Ministry!





Redemption School of Ministry believes God is raising up sons and daughters who are empowered by the Holy Spirit to carry revival and transform nations. It is a place where students say “yes” to the call of God with radical faith and sacrifice, stepping away from comfort, careers, and familiarity to pursue deeper discipleship, leadership training, and spiritual formation.





Erick has sensed God’s call on his life, and after much prayer, we truly believe this is the next step the Lord has prepared for him. We know that God did not bring him this far to leave him without provision. We are trusting Him completely to make a way.





The total cost for one school year, including tuition and dorm expenses, is $10,950. Our goal is to raise the full amount so Erick can fully devote himself to this season of preparation and growth without the burden of financial stress.





When you give toward Erick’s education, you are doing more than helping pay for classes and housing. You are investing in a future Kingdom leader. You are sowing into a life that we believe God will use to impact others for generations to come. Your support helps equip future pastors, missionaries, worship leaders, evangelists, educators, revivalists, and leaders who will carry the Gospel into every sphere of influence.





If God places it on your heart to partner with us, no gift is too small. Every donation brings Erick one step closer to walking fully in the calling God has placed on his life. If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and pray with us for God’s continued provision.





Thank you for believing in Erick, praying for him, and sowing into what we believe is an eternal investment. We know that the Lord who calls is faithful, and we trust that He will provide every need.





“Faithful is He who calls you, and He also will bring it to pass.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:24





Thank you for considering being part of Erick’s journey. We can’t wait to see all that God will do through his willing heart and obedient “yes.”



