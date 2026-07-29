Help Send Denise To LSU

My Co-Workers daughter is graduating high school this year and has been accepted to LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has plans to become a veterinarian. Her parents work & have some money saved up but will definitely need more. Life is expensive & we all want the best for our children even if it means that parents have to struggle or go without so that the child will not have to. (I’ve seen her struggle and go without) Prom, Graduation & College gets expensive back to back! Especially if you do not have the extra help. If you find it in your heart to donate , anything will be appreciated & helpful. If you can not donate then a simple prayer for Denise & her parents will be equally appreciated. Denise has been a straight A student since elementary. She has a precious soul & a deep love for animals. Please bless this family If you are able to help make this journey successful.