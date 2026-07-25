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Help Send Bre to USM in Dallas, TX!❤️🔥✝️

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBreanna Coolidge

Help Send Bre to USM in Dallas, TX!❤️🔥✝️

Dearly Loved Friends and Family❤️,


After much prayer, seeking the Lord, and trusting His direction, I applied to the Upperroom School of Ministry in Dallas, Texas. I am incredibly grateful and excited to share that I have been accepted! This is more than just a school to me—it is an opportunity to grow closer to Jesus, to know Him more deeply, and to be equipped to serve Him and others with greater love, wisdom, and faithfulness. 


Throughout this school year, I will receive biblical teaching, discipleship, and opportunities to grow in spiritual maturity. I will also have the privilege of serving alongside other believers, learning from experienced leaders, and being equipped to walk confidently in the calling God has placed on my life.


My prayer is that the knowledge, experience, and wisdom I have gained over the past seven years in the natural health field will one day come together with everything I learn at Upperroom. I believe God is preparing and equipping me for a ministry of healing, where I can serve others through both practical knowledge and biblical truth.


I believe God has been gently preparing my heart for this next season. My desire isn’t simply to gain knowledge, but to be transformed. I want to become more like Christ, to hear His voice more clearly, and to allow Him to shape every area of my life. I long to be equipped to encourage those who are hurting, pray for those in need, and share the hope and love of Jesus wherever He leads me.


As I step out in faith, I am also trusting God to provide financially. The cost of tuition and school-related expenses is more than I can manage on my own, so I am humbly asking if you would prayerfully consider partnering with me. As I step out in faith, I am trusting God to provide for every need along the way. My goal is to raise $10,000 over the next month to cover my full tuition and the expenses of relocating to Dallas to begin school. Every contribution—no matter the amount—will help make this opportunity possible.


Even if you are not able to give financially, your prayers would mean so much to me. Please pray that I would continue to follow God’s leading with humility, remain rooted in His Word, grow in wisdom and discernment, and become the person He has created me to be.


I know that none of us walks the journey of faith alone, and I would be incredibly grateful to have you alongside me. Thank you for taking the time to read my letter, for praying, and for considering to support me. Your generosity, encouragement, and prayers are a gift that I will never take for granted.


Thank you for believing in what God is doing in my life. I look forward to sharing all that He teaches me throughout this journey and how your partnership has helped make it possible.


With love, gratitude and many blessings,


Breanna Coolidge


“Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭3‬:‭20‬ ‭NLT‬‬

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