Help send Ayden to Summer Camp

Ayden has the opportunity to attend Christian summer camp this year, and we’re excited for him to grow in his faith and build meaningful friendships.

The total cost is $620. We’ve contributed $250, and he received a $130 scholarship, leaving $240 remaining.

If you feel led to help, any amount is appreciated.

Thank you so much for your support!

-Ayden says one day he’ll pay yall all back in love 😂