GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Send a Child to Camp Pinnacle

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$2,600 USD

Fundraiser created byDominic Wierzbicki

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dominic Wierzbicki

Help Send a Child to Camp Pinnacle

Sometimes God places a need on our hearts that we simply can’t ignore.


Recently, during one of our Revival Road Ministries lake baptism gatherings, an 11 year old child and their family joined us for a day of worship, fellowship, and celebrating new life in Jesus Christ. Throughout the day, they spoke with genuine excitement about the dream of attending Camp Pinnacle Christian Camp this summer.


As it was shared how much they longed to spend the summer growing in faith, building lifelong friendships, and experiencing everything Camp Pinnacle has to offer, it became clear that this was more than just a wish—it was a heartfelt desire to draw closer to God and the Body of Christ. Unfortunately, the financial burden of camp made that dream seem out of reach.


This child’s story deeply moved all of us.


After much prayer, Revival Road Ministries felt led to step forward in faith and launch this fundraiser. Our goal is to raise $2,500, which will provide five weeks of Christian overnight camp beginning June 28, along with a few special activities such as horseback riding, dirt bike adventures, and the occasional trip to the camp “store” like the other kids.


We believe every child deserves the opportunity to encounter the love of Christ in a life-changing environment where they can grow spiritually, build Godly friendships, and create memories that will last a lifetime.


“And I have been a constant example of how you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

‭‭Acts of the Apostles‬ ‭20‬:‭35‬ ‭NLT‬‬


If the Lord places it on your heart, we invite you to partner with us. Whether through a financial gift, sharing this campaign with others, or praying for this little child of God and her family, your generosity can help change a life for the Kingdom of God.


Thank you for helping us invest in the next generation and for giving a child the opportunity to walk more closely with Christ for the Kingdom & the Glory of God all praises be to our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve