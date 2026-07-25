Help Send a Child to Camp Pinnacle

Sometimes God places a need on our hearts that we simply can’t ignore.





Recently, during one of our Revival Road Ministries lake baptism gatherings, an 11 year old child and their family joined us for a day of worship, fellowship, and celebrating new life in Jesus Christ. Throughout the day, they spoke with genuine excitement about the dream of attending Camp Pinnacle Christian Camp this summer.





As it was shared how much they longed to spend the summer growing in faith, building lifelong friendships, and experiencing everything Camp Pinnacle has to offer, it became clear that this was more than just a wish—it was a heartfelt desire to draw closer to God and the Body of Christ. Unfortunately, the financial burden of camp made that dream seem out of reach.





This child’s story deeply moved all of us.





After much prayer, Revival Road Ministries felt led to step forward in faith and launch this fundraiser. Our goal is to raise $2,500, which will provide five weeks of Christian overnight camp beginning June 28, along with a few special activities such as horseback riding, dirt bike adventures, and the occasional trip to the camp “store” like the other kids.





We believe every child deserves the opportunity to encounter the love of Christ in a life-changing environment where they can grow spiritually, build Godly friendships, and create memories that will last a lifetime.





“And I have been a constant example of how you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

‭‭Acts of the Apostles‬ ‭20‬:‭35‬ ‭NLT‬‬





If the Lord places it on your heart, we invite you to partner with us. Whether through a financial gift, sharing this campaign with others, or praying for this little child of God and her family, your generosity can help change a life for the Kingdom of God.





Thank you for helping us invest in the next generation and for giving a child the opportunity to walk more closely with Christ for the Kingdom & the Glory of God all praises be to our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ.



