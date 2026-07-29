Help Seek Justice For Sally Mack

My name is Sonja Mack, and I am the granddaughter and Administrator of the Estate of Sally Mack. I am asking for your help as my family seeks answers and accountability surrounding my grandmother’s final days and death on April 19, 2024.

Sally Mack was 98 years old and depended on healthcare professionals for proper medical treatment, monitoring, dignity, and compassionate care. Instead, our family witnessed a heartbreaking decline that raised serious concerns about neglect, delayed emergency response, untreated medical conditions, severe bed sores, dehydration, excessive medication, and failures in monitoring and staffing.

On or about April 15, 2024, my grandmother allegedly left Complete Care at Ocean Grove LLC unresponsive and was transported to dialysis while still unresponsive. Dialysis staff immediately recognized the seriousness of her condition and contacted paramedics, who transported her to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

I was physically present and personally witnessed my grandmother remain in a hospital hallway area while unresponsive for an extended period of time. After reviewing records, our family also discovered concerning discrepancies involving the documented timeline of her admission and treatment, raising additional concerns about the accuracy and preservation of important medical records during her final days.

We are now pursuing legal action to obtain answers, preserve evidence, and determine whether accepted standards of medical and nursing care were violated. Under New Jersey law, we must obtain independent medical experts and an Affidavit of Merit in order to continue the case through the court system.

Unfortunately, these expert reviews and legal costs are extremely expensive. We are urgently trying to raise $15,000 to cover:

Independent medical expert review fees Affidavit of Merit costs Medical record analysis Litigation and evidence expenses Additional expert consultation costs

This case is about more than one family. It is about protecting elderly and vulnerable patients who rely on healthcare facilities for safe and humane treatment. We believe every person deserves dignity, proper medical care, honesty, and accountability — especially during the final days of life.

If you are able to contribute, share this campaign, or simply keep our family in your prayers, we are deeply grateful. Every donation helps us continue fighting for answers and justice for Sally Mack.

Thank you for your support.



























