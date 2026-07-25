Help securing a rental before we lose everything.

We're a young family of 3 with our zoo (4 dogs & 4 cats). My husband is a disabled Navy veteran, he had an accident a year ago that has caused him to not be able to work. He had a massive ulcer on a main vessel that bursted and he was bleeding internally and almost didn't make it. Him losing his job has lead to us not being able to afford our mortgage and we're losing our home. I managed to find a wonderful rental that isn't forcing us to rehome any of our pets! We can afford the rent and everything moving forward but the deposit we're having trouble with, they want $3,000 plus first months rent all by the 1st (in just a few days) or they will skip past us and rent to someone else which will result in us being completely homeless with our kiddo. We're eternally grateful for you taking the time to read our story. Anything is greatly appreciated and will 100% be payed forward once we're over this hurdle. Bless you all!