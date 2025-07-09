Help Secure Survival and Food for My Family





Dear Friends,

​My name is Amir Waris, and I am reaching out to you from Lahore, Pakistan, during the most critical struggle of my life. I am an electrician, but severe economic hardships and lack of steady work have brought my family to the brink of basic survival.

​Every single day is a struggle to provide basic meals for my young child and family. The threat of losing our shelter and basic needs is constant, and I am left with no choice but to seek your support and kindness.

​Your donations will go directly toward:

​Immediate Family Survival: Providing basic groceries and food supplies for my family. ​Shelter & Rent Stability: Keeping a roof over my child’s head while I secure steady employment. ​Urgent Living Needs: Meeting emergency household expenses during this crisis.

​Direct Bank Support Details:

Because international automated payouts are restricted in my country, you can also support my family directly via international bank transfer:

​Account Title: Amir Waris ​Bank Name: Bank Alfalah ​Account Number: 04771006517923 ​SWIFT / BIC Code: ALFHPKKA ​Location: Lahore, Pakistan

​Please open your hearts to assist us during this hardship. Any contribution, no matter how small, will directly relieve our immediate distress and bring hope back to our home.

​May God bless you for your generosity and compassion.