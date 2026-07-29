Help secure Julian’s Home for his family.

Hello family and friends. As many of you know, and for those who don’t, my dad Julian’s health has been worsening over the past couple of years. It’s come to the time where we need to start thinking about the future for himself, my mother, and their home.





My sisters and I, Agnes, wanted to help set him up a living trust for his home so if, God forbid, he passes anytime, we are able to keep our home for our mother to continue living in. The only thing is, it’s going to cost us anywhere from $2,000-$6,000. It’s a lot of money for me and my sisters to raise. So I’m here asking for any kind of donation for us to create this living trust on behalf of our father.





We thank each and every one of you who have taken the time to read this story and help us out in any way. It’s deeply appreciated. God bless you all. If you can’t donate, please share!



