Help Secure Housing Before Eviction Time is Short

After 10 years contributing to the truth movement by freely donating my time, I now find myself in a sudden and difficult situation. My regular job, which has kept me comfortable until now, is no longer enough to cover costs due to unexpected circumstances that have compounded quickly. Despite efforts to resolve this through family and friends, help has stalled, and my housing is now under immediate threat.





I have just a few weeks to secure a new place before my current lease ends at the end of April. Funds from this campaign will go toward first and last month’s rent, security deposit, utility setup and deposits, a necessary vehicle repair, and a small buffer for stability. A trusted friend has set up this campaign on my behalf to protect my anonymity and shield my employer from potential harassment.





Any support, shares, or prayers are deeply appreciated during this time. If donations exceed what’s needed, the surplus will help purchase basic equipment to finally launch my own podcast.

Thank you for reading, for any support you can offer, and for sharing if it resonates. Every bit truly helps when options feel so limited and thank you for standing with someone who has stood for the cause for so long.



