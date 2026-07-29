Help secure housing

Hello my name is corrinne and I desperately need assistance with a security deposit on an apt. 3 months ago I lost my home and I'm currently living with my daughter, her boyfriend, my dog, and my son is home from college for the summer in a one bedroom apt so it's pretty cramped. I've submitted so many applications, which I pay for, and everyone wants a hefty deposit. I have found an apt that'll be ready on July 1st but I need the deposit. I'm not able to come up with the money as I'm on disability and recieve a whopping $969 a month. I pay half of my daughters rent($750) so I can't even save money. I've filed an SER through the state and they keep denying me saying I'm not providing the documentation requested which I have 3 times so because of that I keep losing out on housing so here I am. I'm stuck and I'm not getting anywhere so at this point I'm desperate. If you're able to help I sincerely appreciate it, every dollar helps. Thank you for taking the time to read my story,

Corrinne