Help Secure Funds For New Place For Pets

For the past 2 weeks, my apartment has been stuck at over 85+ degrees because the air conditioning has failed. Every day has become a struggle—not just for me, but for my dog and my cat, who have no way to escape the heat. My landlord is unfortunately out of country and they aren’t willing to do anything to help despite the laws that should protect me from this

Watching them pant, search for cool spots on the floor, and become more uncomfortable as the temperature climbs has been heartbreaking. They’re my family I have, and I feel helpless knowing I can’t explain to them why their home isn’t safe or comfortable right now.

I’ve done everything I can to keep them cool with fans, fresh water, and whatever temporary measures I can manage, but it’s not enough when the apartment continues to trap the heat. The stress of worrying about their health, especially during these hot days, has been overwhelming.





I’m creating this fundraiser because I need help getting through this situation. The funds will go toward temporary housing, caring for my pets while we deal with the heat, and covering the unexpected expenses that have come with living in an apartment that has become nearly unbearable.





If you’re able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it would mean more than I can express. If you can’t give, sharing this fundraiser with others would help just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping us get through this difficult time.



