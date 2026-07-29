Help Sean Recover

Update 5/25/

I would like to give everybody an update! Sean is doing well- we are working on getting him into rehab. While he is in there a portion of the funds will be put towards getting him a car to get from point A to point B, housing, plating & registering the car, and stocking his space with furniture, food, etc… any left over funds will be dispersed to him when he is released from rehab. I am currently managing all the funds via a separate checking account that he will have full access too. Due to him being a victim of addiction we aren’t comfortable giving him full access until he is released and in a better position. If you have any housing resources and/or selling a beater car please message me on Facebook (Julia Dueling) or email me at juliadueling22@gmail.com. Thank you guys so much. Please pray for his recovery. Rehab is not an easy thing for someone to go through but we believe he can overcome this. Sean is a good friend of me and everybody in our community and we just want to see him thrive.









Update 5/20:

I would like to thank each and everyone if you who have shared kind words, donated, brought items and more. Thank you WOWT for sharing the story and getting the word out. Due to that we have made OVER our goal for Sean, I am still working some things out behind the scenes but Sean is SO thankful for all the love he’s getting. As many have said, he is an amazing person who has been dealt bad cards. Once again I can’t thank everybody enough.





Sean is a kind soul who never deserved what happened to him. He has been surviving homelessness while staying in an abandoned Salvation Army building, doing his best to get by and treating everyone he meets with kindness and conversation. Recently, Sean was brutally attacked for simply existing. He was beaten with poles and boards with nails, threatened with knives, and left with traumatic injuries that now require medical care and recovery.





We are raising funds to help Sean cover his medical expenses, secure a safe place to stay, and provide basic necessities like food, clothing, hygiene items, and transportation while he heals. No one should have to endure violence just for being vulnerable.





Sean is genuinely one of the sweetest people you could meet, and right now he needs support from people willing to show him compassion during one of the hardest moments of his life. Every donation, share, and kind word makes a difference and helps give Sean a chance at safety, stability, and recovery.





Thank you for helping us remind Sean that people care.



