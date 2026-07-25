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Help Scott & Missy Rebuild After a Life-Changing S

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byMissy Scott

Help Scott & Missy Rebuild After a Life-Changing S

Hello, my name is Missy Laurie, and I never imagined I would find myself writing something like this.


My husband, Scott, and I have always believed in helping others whenever we could. Through my spiritual community, friends, family, and the people we've met throughout our lives, we've tried to be a source of encouragement, compassion, and support for those going through difficult times.


Now, after one of the most overwhelming weeks of our lives, we are the ones in need of a helping hand.


Within just a few short days, our roommate unexpectedly passed away after suffering a stroke. While we were still trying to process that heartbreaking loss, Scott suddenly experienced what we believed was a stroke while driving home from work.


Thankfully, doctors were able to determine the cause. Scott was diagnosed with a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), a common congenital heart condition that allowed a blood clot to travel to his brain and cause the stroke. He is now facing a long recovery and is scheduled for a procedure to repair the defect.


While we are incredibly grateful that doctors found the cause and that Scott has a path toward recovery, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Between medical expenses, upcoming surgery, household bills, and the loss of Scott's income during his recovery, we are asking for help so we can focus on healing instead of worrying about how we're going to make it through the coming weeks and months.


If you are able to donate, share our story, or simply keep our family in your thoughts, every act of kindness truly means more than words can express.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for walking this journey with us.


you can check out some of our social media accounts from the links down below.


personal facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577914954615&sk=directory_privacy_and_legal_info


facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2924779921034924


instagram: ima_lil_tpot4_4_20 · mindbeyondthebody


tiktok: mindbeyondthebody


Also check out our other donation links if this platform isn't suited for your preferences

gofundme: https://gofund.me/ad360b973

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